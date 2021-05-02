Chris Froome says he is working to try and get back to his best level again, but he does not want to put a timescale on when exactly that will be.

The British rider is still working his way back from the terrible injuries he suffered in 2019 at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The 35-year-old is building towards the Tour de France this year with Israel Start-Up Nation.

Froome has not won a race since sealing overall victory at the 2018 Giro d’Italia, but he believes he is making positive progress as he looks to eventually return to the top of the sport again.

"It's been fun racing with him this week. It's been a tough week of racing, the weather has been rough. I've been feeling chesty these last few days. Today was about finishing the race off and looking ahead really.

"I'm glad I got this racing in. I've still got a lot of work to do. I'm going to be going up to altitude again after this and then hopefully onto the Dauphine.

I'm hoping to progress and get back to my former level. I can't say when that will be. It's a long process but I'll keep working as hard as I can and hopefully get there.

