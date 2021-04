Cycling

Cycling news 2021 - 'First time in eleven years!' - Peter Sagan triumphs at Tour de Romandie

Former world champion Peter Sagan timed his sprint to perfection as he took victory on the opening stage of the 2021 Tour de Romandie.

