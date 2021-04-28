Peter Sagan’s late surge helped him to victory in the first stage proper of the Tour De Romandie.

The Bora – Hansgrohe rider timed his sprint to perfection in the final 200 meters, passing Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) to cross the finish line first.

The Slovak emerged from a congested group of around fifty riders in the peloton to get the better of the Italian who failed to hang on at the crucial stage.

Patrick Bevin (Isreal Start-Up Nation) finished third.

Going into the final kilometre, Bahrain Victorious led the sprint with Colbrelli primed on the wheel of a teammate before making his move.

However, Sagan opted to attack from the right and was able to get the better of Colbrelli who couldn’t match the speed of his rival.

In a somewhat awkward finish with the bunch in close proximity to the line, Sagan was the victor.

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the General Classification with teammates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte in second and third respectively.

