Cycling news - Rohan Dennis takes Tour de Romandie TT Prologue on strong day for Team Ineos

Watch the time trial run of Rohan Dennis as he won the prologue at the Tour de Romandie. It was a great day for Team Ineos in general as Dennis' team-mates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte rounded off the top three. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:21, an hour ago