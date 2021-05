Cycling

Tour de Romandie 2021 - Confusion reigns as it is unclear what section of the stage is neutralised

There was confusion during Saturday's stage of the Tour de Romandie as a section of the stage was neutralised due to the weather. Howewver it wasn't clear which section of the race was being neutralised untl there was more clarification. The peloton lost valuable time in the delay as answers were being sought.

