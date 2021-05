Cycling

Tour de Romandie 2021 - ‘I had no feeling in my hands’ – Geraint Thomas on finish-line crash

Geraint Thomas crashed at the end of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday. The 2018 Tour de France winner said afterwards that he had tried to change gear but, with little feeling in his hands after a sodden stage, lost the handlebars and hit the deck.

00:01:23, an hour ago