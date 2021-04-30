Marc Soler (Movistar) won a sodden Stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie to move into the yellow jersey at the expense of Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers), who crashed towards the end of the 168.7km ride around Estavayer. Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) made up the podium.

Dennis’ crash saw him finish 45th on the day, 1:21 down on Soler to drop to 22nd on GC, some 1:04 off the new leader. Ineos team-mates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte remain in contention for the overall win, 14 seconds behind Movistar rider Soler.

Stage 3 - with a series of category 3 climbs - was not expected to see much movement on GC, but the weather and an incident-heavy conclusion to the race allowed Soler to strike to put himself into contention ahead of Saturday's Queen Stage.

At one point, it looked as though a rider from the break – either Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) or Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal) - would solo to victory, but after Küng came down on the descent of the penultimate climb of the day - the category 3 Chables - he and then Goossens were swept up by the yellow jersey group.

And Soler launched his attack at the top of Les Granges - the final climb of the day - traversing a sodden descent into Estavayer to seal a fifth stage win of his career. He would win the stage from Cort by 22 seconds and collect 10 bonus seconds to move up from 32nd to first on GC. Thomas and Porte finished in the bunch - 22 seconds in arrears to Soler - to stay in second and third respectively.

The race moves on to the Queen Stage on Saturday – a 161.3km ride from Sion to Thyon – before concluding with an Individual Time Trial around Fribourg on Sunday.

