Cycling

Tour de Romandie 2021 – Marc Soler wins Stage 3, assumes GC lead ahead of Queen Stage

Marc Soler soloed to victory on a sodden Stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie to assume the lead in the General Classification ahead of Saturday’s Queen Stage. Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) swept up the remaining time bonuses in second and third. Previous race leader, Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers), who crashed towards the end of the stage, now sits 22nd on GC.

00:04:09, 39 minutes ago