Ineos Grenadiers locked out the podium at the Tour de Romandie prologue, with time-trial specialist Rohan Dennis taking the stage.

The Australian covered the four-kilometre course in five minutes and 26 seconds to take the yellow jersey.

In what was a red-letter day for Ineos, Geraint Thomas took second - nine seconds adrift of Dennis - with Richie Porte crossing the line in the same time to take third.

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Carapaz disqualified for super-tuck descent YESTERDAY AT 20:28

Filippo Ganna was not at his best on the course at Oron-la-Ville, but filled ninth place to hand Ineos four of the top 10 positions.

Rohan Dennis takes Tour de Romandie TT Prologue on strong day for Team Ineos

Dennis dominated on the flat opening section, taking nine seconds out of his rivals, and was able to keep pace up the punishing final climb to secure the win.

“It was full gas, then full gas even more,” Dennis said. “It was tricky to pace because it’s still a minute and a half uphill and there’s no way to get extra speed unless you’ve got the power. The last 800 metres really hurt.”

'Full gas, then full gas even more!' - Dennis on prologue

While it was an excellent day for Ineos, it was one to forget for their former team leader as Chris Froome came home in 130th place, with the Israel Start-up Nation rider 52 second adrift of Dennis.

'That blew out some cobwebs!' - Thomas after prologue

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Opinion: Ineos delivering on promise to reinvent themselves as entertainers 25/04/2021 AT 17:12