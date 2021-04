Cycling

Tour de Romandie 2021 - ‘Shocking! All that work over in a flash!’ – Stefan Kung suffers big crash

Stefan Kung suffered a nasty-looking crash on Stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie. The Groupama–FDJ rider was leading the race at the time. Marc Soler would end up riding into the yellow jersey at the expense of Rohan Dennis, who crashed towards the end of a sodden stage.

