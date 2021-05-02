Geraint Thomas enjoyed his first win since the 2018 Tour de France as he overcame a bizarre crash on Saturday to claim overall victory at the Tour de Romandie.

Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was placed second in GC 11 seconds behind Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) having crashed right at the finish of Saturday’s penultimate stage.

But Thomas is a consummate time trialler and showed he was serious about winning the race when taking the lead at the intermediate time check from Remi Cavagna, during the 16.9km TT in Fribourg.

Woods then came through the same time check 31.42 seconds down on Thomas as the momentum swung towards the man looking to claim his second Tour de France title this year.

Thomas trailed Cavagna by 17 seconds at the finish as he missed out on the stage win, but Woods came in a minute over Cavagna's time to assure Thomas of the yellow jersey.

Ineos team-mate Richie Porte finished second in GC, 28 seconds in arrears, with Fausto Masnada a further 10 seconds back.

