Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) won Stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie to move into yellow after Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered an ‘inexplicable’ crash metres from the finish.

In a bizarre ending to the Queen Stage in foul conditions, Thomas - who has not won a race since the 2018 Tour de France - crashed in the final sprint while alongside Woods with around 30m left of the race.

Woods broke with just over four kilometres left on the 20km mountain-top finish in Thyon, which saw Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) and then Thomas follow, and, with O’Connor distanced towards the end of the category 1 climb, Thomas looked primed to ride into yellow.

However, as the 2018 Tour de France winner rose from his seat to open up his sprint, he lost his balance and took to the tarmac in sodden conditions. Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary called the crash "inexplicable".

Woods finished in a time of 4:58.35 with Australia's O'Connor pipping Thomas - who struggled to remount his bike - into second, finishing 17 seconds behind Woods. Thomas trudged over the line 21 seconds in arrears behind the new race leader.

The 34-year-old Woods, who started the day 30 seconds off Marc Soler (Movistar), moved up from 16th in the General Classification and holds an 11-second advantage over Thomas ahead of Sunday's stage. O'Connor sits a further 10 seconds back in third.

Despite the crash, Thomas will enter Sunday's 16.19km Individual Time Trial around Fribourg as the favourite given his prowess against the clock.

