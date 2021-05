Cycling

Tour de Romandie - Michael Woods rides into yellow as Geraint Thomas suffers ‘inexplicable’ crash

Michael Woods won Stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie after the 161.3km course from Sion to Thyon. The race finished in highly unusual circumstances as Geraint Thomas suffered an “inexplicable” crash just metres from the finish line. The Welshman recovered, but had to settle for a third-placed finish. Woods assumed the lead in the General Classification.

00:04:05, 39 minutes ago