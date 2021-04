Cycling

Tour de Romandie news 2021 - 'Full gas, then full gas even more!' - Rohan Dennis on prologue

Speaking after the prologue of the 2021 Tour de Romandie Rohan Dennis said that the riders are going flat out to record the best time. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment.

00:00:59, 39 minutes ago