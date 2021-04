Cycling

Tour de Romandie: Sonny Colbrelli and Bahrain Victorious claim first World Tour win of season

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) held off Patrick Bevin (Israel Start–Up Nation) to secure an impressive victory on Stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie - a 165.7km-ride from La Neuveville to Saint-Imier - on Thursday. Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) remains in control of the overall classification in the 74th running of the Swiss stage race.

