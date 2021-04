Cycling

Tour de Romandie - ‘We got no help but it was a perfect job’ – Rohan Dennis on Stage 2 efforts

Rohan Dennis remained in the yellow jersey after Stage 2 of the Tour of Romandie, the Australian retains an eight-second lead at the top of the GC after Sonny Colbrelli claimed a first World Tour win of the season for Bahrain Victorious.

