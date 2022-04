Cycling

Tour de Romandie highlights: Sergio Higuita seals summit win on Zinal, Rohan Dennis retains GC lead

Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) won Stage 4 of Tour de Romandie, leading home a select group of climbers to seal a 1-2 for Bora-Hansgrohe with Aleksandr Vlasov in second. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) took third. Rohan Dennis (Jumbo–Visma) retained his advantage in the GC.

00:04:37, 39 minutes ago