Kristoffer Halvorsen won stage 3 of the Tour of Slovakia on Saturday afternoon in a dramatic late victory.

The Uno-X Pro Cycling rider took the lead from Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) at the death for the win.

He did so under pressure from Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange), and the finish was so tight that the Norwegian was forced to wait for the race commissaires to review the footage to decide on what initially appeared to be a dead heat.

Third place went to the experienced Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe, who earned enough bonus points in order to secure the general classification of the tour in his home country.

Hodeg took second overall, with third place currently held by Jannik Steimle of Deceuninck-QuickStep.

