Jannick Steimle (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins Stage 2 of the Tour of Slovakia ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohë) following a chaotic finish.

Cees Bol (Team DSM) slid off on the final corner, causing a crash which affected at least seven riders.

It paved the way for Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to finish third, which saw the Colombian retain his overall lead.

Tour de Slovaquie 'Textbook leadout' - Hodeg wins stage 1 of Tour of Slovenia YESTERDAY AT 15:47

Hannah Walker said about the crash on Eurosport commentary: "For riders as soon as you touch the breaks when it is slippery, because of the greasy conditions, you've got not chance of being able to save it.

"Where the greasy section was for Bol wasn't actually on one of the white road paint sections. It was just greasy."

Sagan attacked 14km from the finish on the summit of a Category 2 climb with Steimle the only man to keep pace with the 31-year-old Slovakian.

A small chase group caught up with the pair with 3.5km to go, but it was Steimle who came out on top in the sprint, finishing in an overall time of 4:18:30.

Vuelta a España It's advantage Philipsen, but the green jersey in La Vuelta is finally a contest... 15/08/2021 AT 17:46