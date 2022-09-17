Cycling

Tour of Slovakia 2022: Jasper Haest wins Stage 4 after playing rock, paper, scissors with team-mate

VolkerWessels team-mates Jasper Haest and Peter Schulting crossed the finish line hand-in-hand after the duo pulled away from the breakaway on Stage 4 at the Tour of Slovakia. Haest revealed afterwards that he was allowed to take the victory after winning a game of rock, paper, scissors with Schulting. Stream the UCI Road World Championships live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:17, 16 minutes ago