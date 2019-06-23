Carthy, 24, attacked early and never looked back, keeping up a relentless pace on the final stage and not giving anybody else a chance.

It was a tremendous effort from the British EF Education First rider as he sealed the biggest win of his career so far and his first for over three years.

Bernal seals the overall title after holding yellow going into the final day, the first time that Team Ineos have ever won the event.

At 22 years of age Bernal becomes the third-youngest rider to ever win the race.

He also becomes just the third rider ever to win Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse in the same season after Eurosport’s Sean Kelly in 1983 and Alexandre Vinokourov.

With little time between now and the start of the Tour de France Bernal is pushing hard to be Team Ineos’ leader at the race.

Chris Froome has been ruled out with injury whilst defending champion Geraint Thomas will race after a crash of his own but is certainly under pressure from the talented young Colombian.