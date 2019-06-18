Thomas, 33, crashed with approximately 30km to go of the stage from Murten to Arlesheim, with his team tweeting to say that he had been taken to hospital for further checks.

The Welshman was expected to lead Team Ineos at the upcoming Tour de France after Chris Froome suffered a heavy crash at the Criterium du Dauphine.

However, with the season’s second Grand Tour set to start in just over two weeks, the 33-year-old could now face a race against time to defend his crown.