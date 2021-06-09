There was a dramatic sprint finish at stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse as Stefan Bissegger held off two close challengers at Gstaad.

The Swiss EF Education-Nippo rider joined a breakaway towards the end of the stage with more than five minutes remaining in the race.

He was joined by Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) as the trio made a late sprint for victory.

In the general classification, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) acquitted himself well enough to ensure he retain the overall lead and the yellow jersey.

“Finally I got a stage win at the Tour de Suisse. I’m really happy with that,” said Bissegger after the race, who moved into fifth in the GC.

Stefan Bissegger really happy to get a home win in Switzerland

“I would say this one is nicer. This was a normal road stage, and the other one was a time trial, so more for specialists. Both are nice but here in Switzerland it’s maybe even a bit nicer.”

