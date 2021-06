Cycling

Lizzie Deignan wins the Tour de Suisse as Marta Bastianelli wins Stage 2

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo Women) overhauled Elise Chabbey (Canyon SRAM Racing) to win the Tour de Suisse. Chabbey came into the final stage of the race with a four-second advantage over Deignan. However, the Trek-Segafredo rider managed to seal the overall win by one second. Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) won the stage in a sprint finish.

00:05:26, a day ago