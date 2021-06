Cycling

Richard Carapaz powers to Stage 5 victory at Tour de Suisse

A marauding Richard Carapaz charged to a stage victory and the overall race lead today in the Tour de Suisse. The Ecuadorian Giro d’Italia winner proved to be simply too strong for the rest of the GC candidates and took a stranglehold on the contest for the yellow jersey, ahead of a very challenging weekend in the Swiss Alps.

