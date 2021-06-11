Cycling

Tour de Suisse 2021 - Andreas Lorentz Kron takes Stage 6 win as Rui Costa is relegated for irregular sprint

Watch the finish to Stage 6 of the 2021 Tour de Suisse as former world champion Rui Costa took the win from the breakaway. He was later relegated for an irregular sprint as Andreas Lorentz Kron took the win. Richard Carapaz stays in the lead. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:46, 21 minutes ago