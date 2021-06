Cycling

Tour de Suisse 2021 - Local hero Elise Chabbey beats Lizzie Deignan in thrilling finish to win open stage in Switzerland

Watch the finish to the opening stage of the 2021 Tour de Suisse as local hero Elise Chabbey beat out Lizzie Deignan in a thrilling finish.

