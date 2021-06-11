Andreas Kron was declared the winner at stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse despite Rui Costa being the rider to cross the finish line first.

Lotto Soudal rider Kron was given the victory after UAE Team Emirates’ cyclist and former world champion Costa was adjudged to have impeded the ultimate victory in a sprint.

Kron immediately registered his disappointment at the finish line, after Costa had moved across him in the last 100 metres of a frantic finish.

Race officials looked at race footage before giving the decision to Kron.

Third place went to Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), who kicked off the sprint before seeing the first two finish ahead.

Ineos Grenadiers ‘ Richard Carapaz was able to keep hold of the yellow jersey, despite finishing outside of the day’s top 10.

