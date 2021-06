Cycling

Tour de Suisse cycling - Ineos star Richard Carapaz wins title, climber Gino Mader secures Stage 8

Ineos Grenadiers' Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz held onto his pre-stage advantage to secure the 2021 Tour de Suisse title. On Sunday afternoon, Bahrain Victorious' Gino Mader was strong enough in the climb to record a victory on Stage 8, adding to his Giro d'Italia Stage 6 win earlier in the season.

