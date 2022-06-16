Team Jumbo-Visma will not make an appearance at the start of the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse due to a COVID-19 infection within the team.

Despite taking all of the necessary precautions and protection, a rider on the team has tested positive.

Ad

The decision to withdraw was “in the interest of the health of the riders and staff and to protect the peloton and the race” says the team, with the Tour de Suisse management factoring in on the decision.

Tour de France 'The first big goal is the yellow jersey' - Ganna on his Tour de France ambitions YESTERDAY AT 08:13

The team has not revealed which rider was infected with Covid-19, nor any of the details surrounding their current physical state, but they confirmed that as of right of now, no changes have been made to the current Tour de France squad.

However, the situation regarding the upcoming Grand Tour will be reassessed in the coming days.

The team has confirmed that there was no relaxation of Covid-19 rules and regulations, with everyone in the camp doing daily testing, as well as the common use of mouth masks, air purification columns and individual rooms.

Despite these precautions, the team has had Covid-19 issues since the turn of the year, with their training camp being forced to close in January, and both Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos missing out on races due to catching the virus.

- - -

Stream top cycling action live and on-demand on discovery+

Critérium du Dauphiné Ganna wins time trial, Van Aert second to extend overall lead 08/06/2022 AT 15:39