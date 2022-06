Cycling

Highlights of Stage 1 of Tour de Suisse Women as Lucinda Brand outsprints Clara Koppenburg

Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was the fastest at the finish of the Tour de Suisse Women as she powered away from Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis) Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) for victory in the opening stage. Watch the Tour de France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:17, an hour ago