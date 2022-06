Cycling

Highlights of Stage 6 of Tour de Suisse as Nico Denz secures win from Clement Champoussin on Queen Stage

Nico Denz (Team DSM) showed he has climbing legs by battling all the way up the fin climb and beat Clement Champoussin (AG2R-Citroën) with a bike throw to the line. Jakob Fuglsang retains the GC lead by one second from Geraint Thomas. Watch the Tour dr France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:03:30, 13 minutes ago