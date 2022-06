Cycling

‘I have been working hard’ - Geraint Thomas happy with his form after a strong finish to Stage 7 at the Tour de Suisse

Geraint Thomas’ sights are trained on the Tour de France, and he feels his form is improving. He had a strong finish to Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse and is still in the GC hunt heading into the final stage on Sunday. Watch the Tour de France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:01, an hour ago