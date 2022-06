Cycling

Tour de Suisse: Highlights of Stage 6 as Nico Denz sprints to victory from Clement Champoussin on Queen Stage

Nico Denz (Team DSM) was the strongest at the end of a punishing final climb and beat Clement Champoussin (AG2R-Citroon) in a photo finish. Jakob Fuglsang retains the GC lead by one second from Geraint Thomas with two stages remaining. Watch the Tour de France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

