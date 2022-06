Cycling

Tour de Suisse, Stage 4: Highlights Impey claims ‘huge, huge’ win

Daryl Impey (Israel–Premier Tech) powered to the win on Stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse beating former team-mate Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange – Jayco) to the line. Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) was third. Stephen Williams (Team Bahrain Victorious) retained the overall lead.

00:02:40, 29 minutes ago