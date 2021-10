Cycling

‘Heartbreak’ for Alexandre Balmer as Bram Welten wins Tour de Vendée in astonishing circumstances

Bram Welten (Team Arkéa Samsic) stole in at the death to win the Tour de Vendée to deny Alexandre Balmer (Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ) a courageous win on Sunday. Balmer would finish 11th after the peloton swallowed him up in the last few metres.

00:01:57, 2 hours ago