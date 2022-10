Cycling

'Really perfect timing' - Bryan Coquard triumphs at Tour de Vendee with sprint masterclass

"Really perfect timing" - Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) triumphs at the Tour de Vendee with a sprint masterclass. The Frenchman pulled off a quite brilliant race with his compatriot Arnaud Demare in second place and Luca Mozzato of Italy in third place to round off the podium.

00:03:09, 9 minutes ago