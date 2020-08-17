Cycling
Tour de Wallonie

Arnaud Demare claims tight Tour de Wallonie Stage 2 win

Arnaud Démare célèbre sa victoire lors de la 2e étape du Tour de Wallonie 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Arnaud Demare narrowly edged out Caleb Ewan in a thrilling finish to Stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie.

Demare (Groupama-FDJ), who finished seventh in the first stage on Sunday, edged out Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in a tight sprint finish thanks to a late burst, with the Australian having previously been leading.

Arkea-Samsic pair Daniel McLay and Nacer Bouhanni finished third and fourth.

Elsewhere, Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were dropped. Lotto Soudal's Philippe Gilbert and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) briefly threatened before the sprinters took command ahead of the finish.

Caleb Ewan retains the GC lead.

RiderTeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra)Groupama-FDJ3:57:43
2Caleb Ewan (Aus)Lotto Soudal0"
3Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic0"
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)Arkea-Samsic0"
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep0"
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze)Deceuninck-Quickstep0"
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling0"
8 Dries Van Gestel (Bel)Total Direct Energie0"
9Lionel Taminiaux (Bel)Bingoal WB0"
10Edward Planckaert (Bel)Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0"
