Arnaud Demare claims tight Tour de Wallonie Stage 2 win

Arnaud Démare célèbre sa victoire lors de la 2e étape du Tour de Wallonie 2020
Arnaud Demare narrowly edged out Caleb Ewan in a thrilling finish to Stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie.
Demare (Groupama-FDJ), who finished seventh in the first stage on Sunday, edged out Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in a tight sprint finish thanks to a late burst, with the Australian having previously been leading.
Arnaud Demare pips Caleb Ewan to Stage 2 win in Tour de Wallonie
Arkea-Samsic pair Daniel McLay and Nacer Bouhanni finished third and fourth.
Elsewhere, Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were dropped. Lotto Soudal's Philippe Gilbert and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) briefly threatened before the sprinters took command ahead of the finish.
Caleb Ewan retains the GC lead.
|Rider
|Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra)
|Groupama-FDJ
|3:57:43
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus)
|Lotto Soudal
|0"
|3
|Daniel McLay (GBr)
|Arkea-Samsic
|0"
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
|Arkea-Samsic
|0"
|5
|Florian Senechal (Fra)
|Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0"
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
|Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0"
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0"
|8
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel)
|Total Direct Energie
|0"
|9
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel)
|Bingoal WB
|0"
|10
|Edward Planckaert (Bel)
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0"