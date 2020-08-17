Arnaud Demare claims tight Tour de Wallonie Stage 2 win

Arnaud Demare narrowly edged out Caleb Ewan in a thrilling finish to Stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie.

Demare (Groupama-FDJ), who finished seventh in the first stage on Sunday, edged out Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in a tight sprint finish thanks to a late burst, with the Australian having previously been leading.

Arkea-Samsic pair Daniel McLay and Nacer Bouhanni finished third and fourth.

Elsewhere, Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were dropped. Lotto Soudal's Philippe Gilbert and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) briefly threatened before the sprinters took command ahead of the finish.

Caleb Ewan retains the GC lead.

Rider Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:57:43 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0" 3 Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0" 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0" 5 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0" 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0" 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0" 8 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0" 9 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Bingoal WB 0" 10 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0"

