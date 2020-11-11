The 2021 Tour de Yorkshire will be postponed until 2022, it has been announced by organisers Tour de Yorkshire.

The 2020 edition of the Tour de Yorkshire was cancelled due to Covid-19, but with the pandemic continuing to create uncertainty, an early decision has been made to postpone the British stage race.

Tour de Yorkshire Lawless: If you told me I’d win this race I’d have called you a liar 05/05/2019 AT 17:44

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire, the county’s tourism agency, says it needs to concentrate its efforts and finances on “the immediate needs of the industry”.

It means that by the time the 2022 version goes ahead, it would have been three years since Team Ineos’ Chris Lawless and Marianne Vos of CCV Liv would have won the respective races.

The Tour, which began in 2015 as a legacy event from hosting the Tour de France’s Grand Depart the year before, usually takes place in May. Yorkshire has been one of the worst hit areas in the UK, contributing to the decision by officials to scrap the 2021 event.

A statement on Twitter said: “Unfortunately, the 2021 Tour de Yorkshire will be postponed until 2022. It was a difficult decision to make but given the developing Covid-19 situation, Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO will instead focus on bringing the race back bigger and better than ever in 2022.”

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Chief Executive James Mason is optimistic the popular race will return in 2022.

“During these uncertain times Welcome to Yorkshire need to focus on the immediate needs of the industry without committing both financial and human resources towards any activity or event that we cannot be certain of,” said Mason.

Cycling has become synonymous with Yorkshire and the Tour de Yorkshire has become a firm fixture on the world cycling calendar due to the reception the riders and teams receive in our county.

“Whilst it is very disappointing that we will be bereft of this wonderful race for another year the decision we have made is the right one and perhaps the only one we could make. The uncertainty in front of us meant it was impossible to plan or commit the resource that the race needs."

Tour de Yorkshire Lawless hands INEOS first overall win with Yorkshire success 05/05/2019 AT 17:37