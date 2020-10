Cycling

'The more aggressive the better' - Lizzie Deignan hopeful of hard racing in Tour of Flanders

Lizzie Deignan speaks to Eurosport ahead of the Tour of Flanders and says she isn't in her optimum form but is still hopeful of challenging for the win. The Trek rider reveals she has been suffering with illness, but adds that the strength of their team and their three-leader policy means there are plenty of options.

