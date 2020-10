Cycling

Tour of Flanders: Julian Alaphilippe crashes into motorbike

Julian Alaphilippe suffered a nasty crash to end his Tour of Flanders challenge on Sunday. The World Champion collided with a motorbike and went down hard, bringing his race to a painful conclusion. The Deceuninck Quick-Step rider has been assessed by medics and early reports suggest he has a broken collarbone.

