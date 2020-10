Cycling

Tour of Flanders: Ronde favourite Wout van Aert thrown into ditch in high-speed crash

Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma suffered an unfortunate crash during the Tour of Flanders, catching a wheel in the peloton and somersaulting into a roadside ditch. Thankfully the Flanders favourite wasn't badly hurt.

00:02:18, 62 views, an hour ago