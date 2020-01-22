Yates was involved in a crash towards the end of the stage and he finished over five minutes behind eventual stage winner, and new race leader, Caleb Ewan.

His team-mate Daryl Impey came second and sits third in the overall standings.

Mitchelton-Scott directeur-sportif Matt White told CyclingNews: "It was a bittersweet day for the team.

“Daryl got a good result and gained a few seconds but to lose Simon wouldn't be good. It's early days; it could be fine or it might not be,

"He's not so good at the moment. He's lost some skin in a couple of other places but his left knee is the real concern. He could barely pedal to the finish line.

"The doctors will make a decision on if he'll start tomorrow and we'll adjust our plan accordingly. It could swell up and with a bunged knee, you're not going anywhere."

2018 Vuelta a Espana winner Yates is co-leader with Impey in Australia in the traditional season opener.

He will miss the Tour de France this year and instead target the Giro d’Italia and the Tokyo Olympics.