Getty Images
Two-time champion Andre Greipel returns to Tour Down Under
Andre Greipel will, at the age of 37, race for new team Israel Start-Up Nation at the 2020 Tour Down Under.
The race in Australia is the traditional season-opener for the UCI season and will begin on January 21 in Tanunda, running until January 26.
Greipel won the event in 2008 and 2010, racing for Team High Road and Team HTC-Colombia respectively.
The veteran also has 18 stage wins, more than anyone else in the tournament’s history.
In 2018, he won the opening and closing stage of the event before moving to Arkéa-Samsic for an unsuccessful 2019.
He will now be racing for the newly-formed Israel Start-Up Nation team.
Other notable riders confirmed for the Tour Down Under include Elia Viviani, Simon Yates and another two-time winner Daryl Impey.