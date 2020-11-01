The 2021 Tour Down Under has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The women's edition of the race was due to start on January 14, with the men's edition commencing five days later.

Australia has driven down case numbers in recent weeks, with Victoria's strict lockdown lifted, but due to difficulties with international travel restrictions, the UCI's World Tour curtain raiser has been cancelled, with a smaller cycling festival to take place instead.

"Despite best efforts, it is with regret we announce that the Santos Tour Down Under will not go ahead in 2021," an official statement read.

"Cycling will however still be ever present in the streets of Adelaide and regional South Australia, with a smaller domestic cycling festival to take its place in January 2021.

"The Santos Tour Down Under is an important event for South Australia, and accordingly it was necessary to consider fully, the possibility of delivering a safe, responsible and successful event for South Australia, event partners, the UCI and the teams in 2021."

"Of course I am disappointed but, given the challenges, our priority needs to be the health and safety of South Australians, our communities, and the international cycling fraternity," said race director Stuart O'Grady.

"I believe that for one year we can put delivering an international event aside and keep our South Australian heart beating by delivering a new, reimagined event for cyclists and for communities across the nation."

