Cycling

Tour du Limousin: Diego Ulissi surges from bunch sprint to win Stage 3 to move into second in the GC

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) surged from a bunch to win Stage 3 of the Tour du Limousin. Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) came second ahead of yellow jersey Alex Aranburu (Movistar). Aranburu is now eight seconds ahead of Ulissi and 12 seconds in front of Van Avermaet.

00:02:45, 17 minutes ago