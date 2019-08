LIVE

Aigre - Poitiers

Tour du Poitou-Charentes - 30 August 2019

Tour du Poitou-Charentes – Follow this cycling race live with Eurosport. The action starts at 11:45 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Get all the latest on Cycling: the big races, schedules and results.