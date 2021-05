Cycling

Tour du Rwanda 2021 highlights: Alan Boileau claims Stage 2 victory for first professional win

Alan Boileau claims Tour du Rwanda 2021 Stage 2 victory to pick up first professional win in sprint finish. The 21-year-old become the first Frenchman to win a stage at the race since 2010. The 120.5 KM stage from Kigali - Huye saw the B&B HOTEL p/b KTM rider launch an early attack to cross the line well ahead of the bunch.

00:09:35, an hour ago