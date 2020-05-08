Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio produced a stunning ascent of Alpe du Zwift to complete a hat-trick of stage victories on the final day of the Zwift Tour for All.

The 46.5km Queen Stage featured 1,710m of elevation but the CCC-LIV rider made it look easy as she came home 48.7 seconds ahead of Ella Harris.

Tour For All Tour for All Stage 5 - Can anyone catch Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank or NTT Pro Cycling? 5 HOURS AGO

However, Moolman-Pasio's win, CCC-LIV's fourth of the Tour, was not enough to haul the team to the top of the women's standings. That honour went to Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank, who had three riders in the top 10.

"It was a tough stage today – 1,700 metres of climbing over 46km is quite a big day in the saddle but I really enjoyed it and it was a great win for the team," Moolman-Pasio said afterwards.

"It was a great team effort. We started with five all together at the bottom of the climb so thanks to my team-mates for a great ride today."

Sarah Gigante, Leah Dixon and Lauren Stephens were the riders who finished in the top 10 to ensure Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank finished at the top of the women's standings.

"Hats off to Team TIBCO, they’ve done a great job this week, taking maximum points and winning overall so hats off to them and congratulations," Moolman-Pasio added.

"Canyon-SRAM also had a really great week, a very impressive ride from Ella Harris today, she didn’t give up and was hanging on there at the end.

"I saw her 10 seconds behind for quite a long time so congratulations because she is a great talent for the future."

The Tour for All professional racing series will open a month-long charity fundraising initiative that will see Zwift donate a total of $125,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and its COVID-19 crisis fund. An additional $125,000 can be unlocked once 250,000 people complete a stage of the Tour for All. The professional racing series is designed to showcase the mass-participation stages and encourage Zwifters to take part by riding some of the same courses that the pros have raced. For more information on Zwift’s Tour for All head to Ride - zwift.com/tfaride

Tour For All Dixon relishing 'epic end' to Zwift Tour for All up Alpe du Zwift 20 HOURS AGO

Play Icon