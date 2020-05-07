Stage three of the inaugural Zwift Tour for All is one for the sprint specialists and the competing teams have all announced their line-ups. The race starts at 3pm CEST (2pm BST) live on Eurosport, with Elia Vivinai being the biggest named in a stellar field.

James Piccoli’s stage three victory yesterday has pushed the Israel Start-Up team into title contention behind NTT Pro Cycling Team and Alpecin-Fenix while Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio’s back-to-back stage victories has lifted CCC Liv up to second in the women’s series. Both riders take a rest from today’s stage.



The Tour for All professional racing series will open a month-long charity fundraising initiative that will see Zwift donate a total of $125,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and its COVID-19 crisis fund. An additional $125,000 can be unlocked once 250,000 people complete a stage of the Tour for All. The professional racing series is designed to showcase the mass-participation stages and encourage Zwifters to take part by riding some of the same courses that the pros have raced. For more information on Zwift’s Tour for All head to Ride - zwift.com/tfaride

WHAT THEY SAID

Men's stage 3 winner James Piccoli (Canada) of Israel Start-Up Nation:

"I saved my featherweight power-up for the last couple of hundred metres. We knew it was going to be steep for the line and I figured I could hang on for the downhill recovery for a little bit and use that long sprint to have a good chance and that’s what I did...It was a bit of a rollercoaster for the team – a win on day one, out of the picture yesterday, and a win today. There’s lots to play for in this Tour for All."



Women's Stage 3 winner Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) of CCC Liv:

"I decided to give it a go from the bottom and see what I could do and I’m really happy to take the win...I feel I have quite a big advantage having spent so much time on Zwift because when I first started out it really was quite hard on the muscles. In the real world, you have a bit more of a recovery, you freewheel on the descents but on Zwift it’s just constant torque all the time, so I think I’m lucky enough to have adjusted to that."





What's next?

Stage 4 - Course: Sand and Sequoias, Watopia. Elevation Gain: 147m (482ft). Total distance: 42.6km (26.5miles)

Climbing legs are given a break with a mostly flat and fast stage ahead today. Riders should enjoy it while it lasts because tomorrow is the Queen Stage!

Startlists

PRO TEAMS LINE UP FOR ZWIFT TOUR FOR ALL



The 19 men’s and women’s teams competing in the inaugural Zwift Tour For All pro series have announced their startlists for stage four which begins at 14:00 BST today (Thursday 7 March)

Zwift Tour For All Stage 4 Team Line-Ups (subject to change):

MEN'S

Team Rider Alpecin-Fenix Tim Merlier (Belgium), Jonas Rickaert (Belgium), Scott Thwaites (Britain), Dries De Bondt (Belgium), Roy Jans (Belgium) Team Bahrain McLaren Phil Bauhaus (Germany), Grega Bole (Slovenia), Enrico Battaglin (Italy) CCC Pro Team Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Belgium), Francisco Ventoso (Spain), Jakub Mareczko (Italy), Kamil Gradek (Poland), Josef Cerny (Czech Republic) Cofidis Solutions Credits Elia Viviani (Italy), Simone Consonni (Italy), Damien Touze (France), Fabio Sabatini (Italy), Jesus Herrada (Spain) EF Pro Cycling Mitchell Docker (Australian), Moreno Hofland (Netherlands), Jens Keukeleire (Belgium), Jimmy Whelan (Australia), Jonas Rutch (Germany) Groupama-FDJ Benjamin Thomas (France), Alexys Brunel (France), Ramon Sinkeldam (Netherlands), Arnaud Demare (France), Jacopo Guarnieri (Italy) Israel Start-Up Nation Andre Greipel (Germany), Yuval Ben Moshe (Israel), Alex Dowsett (Britain), Itamar Einhom (Israel), Guillaume Bovin (Canada) Mitchelton-Scott Esteban Chaves (Colombia), Alex Edmonson (Australia), Daryl Impey (South Africa), Nick Schultz (Australia) NTT Pro Cycling Ryan Gibbons (South Africa), Rasmus Tiller (Norway), Andreas Stokbro (Denmark), Michael Gogl (Austria), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (South Africa) Rally Cycling Pier-Andre Cote (Canada), Adam de Vos (Canada), Robert Britton (Canada)

WOMEN'S

Team Rider Boels-Dolmans Pro Cycling Jolien D’Hoore (Belgium), Amy Pieters (Netherlands), Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark), Lonneke Uneken (Netherlands), Karol Ann Canuel (Canada) Canyon-SRAM Alice Barnes (Britain), Jessica Pratt (Australia), Tanja Erath (Germany), Hannah Ludwig (Germany), Christa Riffel (Germany) CCC Liv Aurela Nerlo (Poland), Evy Kuijpers (Netherlands), Jeanne Korevaar (Netherlands), Marianne Vos (Netherlands), Martusia Lach (Poland) Drops Cycling Team April Tacey (Britain), Maria Martin (Ireland), Marjolein van’t Geloof (Netherlands), Emily Meaking (Britain), Maria Martin (Ireland), Emilie Moberg (Norway) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope Clara Copponi (France), Eugenie Duval (France), Emilia Fahlin (Sweden), Jade Wiel (France) Rally Cycling Allison Beveridge (Canada), Heidi Franz (USA), Chloe Hosking (Australia), Megan Jastrab (USA), Emma White (USA) TWENTY20 Professional Cycling Chloe Dygert (USA), Simone Boilard (Canada), Georgia Simmerling (Canada), Shayna Powless (USA), Jasmin Duehring (Canada) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank Leah Dixon (Britain), Kristen Faulkner (USA), Erica Clevenger (USA), Nina Kessler (Netherlands), Emily Newsom (USA) Valcar-Travel & Service Chiara Consonni (Italy), Ilaria Sanguineti (Italy), Silvia Persico (Italy), Vittoria Guazzini (Italy), Teniel Campbell (Trinidad and Tobago)

THE STANDINGS (after three stages)

Men’s

1 NTT Pro Cycling Team – 214

2 Alpecin-Fenix – 167

3 Israel Start-Up Nation – 163

Women’s

1 Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank – 249

2 CCC-LIVE - 200

3 Canyon SRAM – 196

Tour for All Exhibition Series Diary

8th May - Stage 5

The Queen Stage with a finish up Alpe du Zwift.

Course: Quatch Quest, Watopia. Elevation Gain: 1710m (5610ft). Total distance: 46.5km (28.9miles)

